S1E92020 Republican National Convention: Night 4
03:36:58 | 08.27.20 | NR | CC
The final night of the 2020 Republican National Convention features appearances from Sen. Mitch McConnell Secretary of HUD Ben Carson, Ivanka Trump, and President Donald Trump.
S1 E8 - 2020 Republican National Convention: Night 3
Featuring appearances by Vice President Mike Pence, Lara Trump, Richard Grenell, Michael McHale, Karen Pence, Sen. Joni Ernst and Kellyanne Conway08.26.2020 | 2h 13m
S1 E7 - 2020 Republican National Convention: Night 2
Featuring appearances by Vice President Mike Pence, Tiffany Trump, Eric Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and First Lady Melania Trump.08.25.2020 | 3h 4m
S1 E6 - 2020 Republican National Convention: Night 1
Featuring appearances by Rep. Steve Scalise, Fmr. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Donald Trump Jr., and Sen. Tim Scott.08.24.2020 | 2h 52m
S1 E5 - The Ticket: The First Interview -- A Special Edition of 20/20
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden sits down for his first joint interview with running mate Kamala Harris.08.23.2020 | 42m
S1 E4 - 2020 Democratic National Convention: Night 4
The final night will feature appearances by Sen. Cory Booker, Gov. Gavin Newson, Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Democratic candidate for president Joe Biden.08.21.2020 | 3h 19m
S1 E3 - 2020 Democratic National Convention: Night 3
Featuring appearances by democratic nominee for president Hillary Clinton, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former president Barack Obama, and VP nominee Kamala Harris.08.20.2020 | 3h
S1 E2 - 2020 Democratic National Convention: Night 2
Featuring appearances by former President Jimmy Carter, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, former President Bill Clinton, and former second lady Jill Biden.08.18.2020 | 2h 52m
S1 E1 - 2020 Democratic National Convention: Opening Night
Featuring appearances from Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., former Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and former first lady Michelle Obama.08.18.2020 | 2h 41m