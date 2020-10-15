S1 E16 - Trump vs Biden: The Final Presidential Debate -- A Special Edition of 20/20 The latest developments from the campaign trail leading up to the final presidential debate.

S1 E15 - The Vice President and the People -- A Special Edition of 20/20 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden answers voters' questions.

S1 E14 - The Vice Presidential Debate - Your Voice Your Vote 2020 Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris meet for the 2020 vice presidential debate.

S1 E13 - Pence vs Harris: The Vice Presidential Debate - A Special Edition of 20/20 The latest developments from the campaign trail leading up to the vice presidential debate.

S1 E12 - The First Presidential Debate: Your Voice Your Vote 2020 President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden meet for the first 2020 presidential debate.

S1 E11 - Trump vs. Biden: The Main Event - A Special Edition of 20/20 The most important issues to voters across the country leading up to the first presidential debate.

S1 E10 - The President and the People: A 20/20 Special Event Undecided voters ask President Donald Trump their important questions before voting in November.

S1 E9 - 2020 Republican National Convention: Night 4 The final night of the 2020 Republican National Convention features appearances from Sen. Mitch McConnell Secretary of HUD Ben Carson, Ivanka Trump, and President Donald Trump.

S1 E8 - 2020 Republican National Convention: Night 3 Featuring appearances by Vice President Mike Pence, Lara Trump, Richard Grenell, Michael McHale, Karen Pence, Sen. Joni Ernst and Kellyanne Conway

S1 E7 - 2020 Republican National Convention: Night 2 Featuring appearances by Vice President Mike Pence, Tiffany Trump, Eric Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and First Lady Melania Trump.

S1 E6 - 2020 Republican National Convention: Night 1 Featuring appearances by Rep. Steve Scalise, Fmr. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Donald Trump Jr., and Sen. Tim Scott.

S1 E5 - The Ticket: The First Interview -- A Special Edition of 20/20 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden sits down for his first joint interview with running mate Kamala Harris.

S1 E4 - 2020 Democratic National Convention: Night 4 The final night will feature appearances by Sen. Cory Booker, Gov. Gavin Newson, Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Democratic candidate for president Joe Biden.

S1 E3 - 2020 Democratic National Convention: Night 3 Featuring appearances by democratic nominee for president Hillary Clinton, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former president Barack Obama, and VP nominee Kamala Harris.

S1 E2 - 2020 Democratic National Convention: Night 2 Featuring appearances by former President Jimmy Carter, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, former President Bill Clinton, and former second lady Jill Biden.