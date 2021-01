00:21

S1 E22 - Joe Biden delivers 1st speech as president-elect Biden is set to become the 46th president of the United States, capping a tension-filled campaign against President Donald Trump.

01:22:44

S1 E21 - Your Voice/Your Vote: Election 2020 – A Special Edition of 20/20 ABC News' powerhouse political team reports on the latest developments of the presidential race and the battleground states.

42:02

S1 E20 - Election 2020 – A Special Edition of 20/20 ABC News' powerhouse political team reports on the latest developments of the presidential race and the battleground states.

46:55

S1 E19 - Your Voice, Your Vote: Election 2020 - A Special Edition of 20/20 ABC News' powerhouse political team reports on the latest developments of the presidential race and the battleground states.

51:31

S1 E18 - America's Future: The Power of the Latino Vote This special takes an in-depth look into two important issues disproportionately affecting Latinos, COVID-19 and the nation's racial reckoning, and examines what is at stake during this election.

01:50:59

S1 E17 - The Final Presidential Debate -- Your Voice Your Vote 2020: An ABC News Special President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden discuss issues.

41:28

S1 E16 - Trump vs Biden: The Final Presidential Debate -- A Special Edition of 20/20 The latest developments from the campaign trail leading up to the final presidential debate.

01:23:39

S1 E15 - The Vice President and the People -- A Special Edition of 20/20 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden answers voters' questions.

01:50:51

S1 E14 - The Vice Presidential Debate - Your Voice Your Vote 2020 Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris meet for the 2020 vice presidential debate.

01:51:08

S1 E12 - The First Presidential Debate: Your Voice Your Vote 2020 President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden meet for the first 2020 presidential debate.

41:20

S1 E11 - Trump vs. Biden: The Main Event - A Special Edition of 20/20 The most important issues to voters across the country leading up to the first presidential debate.

01:05:33

S1 E10 - The President and the People: A 20/20 Special Event Undecided voters ask President Donald Trump their important questions before voting in November.

03:36:58

S1 E9 - 2020 Republican National Convention: Night 4 The final night of the 2020 Republican National Convention features appearances from Sen. Mitch McConnell Secretary of HUD Ben Carson, Ivanka Trump, and President Donald Trump.

02:13:37

S1 E8 - 2020 Republican National Convention: Night 3 Featuring appearances by Vice President Mike Pence, Lara Trump, Richard Grenell, Michael McHale, Karen Pence, Sen. Joni Ernst and Kellyanne Conway

03:04:29

S1 E7 - 2020 Republican National Convention: Night 2 Featuring appearances by Vice President Mike Pence, Tiffany Trump, Eric Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and First Lady Melania Trump.

02:52:58

S1 E6 - 2020 Republican National Convention: Night 1 Featuring appearances by Rep. Steve Scalise, Fmr. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Donald Trump Jr., and Sen. Tim Scott.

42:50

S1 E5 - The Ticket: The First Interview -- A Special Edition of 20/20 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden sits down for his first joint interview with running mate Kamala Harris.

03:19:17

S1 E4 - 2020 Democratic National Convention: Night 4 The final night will feature appearances by Sen. Cory Booker, Gov. Gavin Newson, Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Democratic candidate for president Joe Biden.

