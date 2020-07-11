S1E23Joe Biden: Path to Inauguration Day
44:40 | 01.20.21 | NR | CC
An ABC News Live special chronicles Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ paths to the White House, and examines the new administration’s goals.
00:21
S1 E22 - Joe Biden delivers 1st speech as president-electBiden is set to become the 46th president of the United States, capping a tension-filled campaign against President Donald Trump.11.07.2020
01:22:44
S1 E21 - Your Voice/Your Vote: Election 2020 – A Special Edition of 20/20ABC News' powerhouse political team reports on the latest developments of the presidential race and the battleground states.11.06.2020
42:02
S1 E20 - Election 2020 – A Special Edition of 20/20ABC News' powerhouse political team reports on the latest developments of the presidential race and the battleground states.11.05.2020
46:55
S1 E19 - Your Voice, Your Vote: Election 2020 - A Special Edition of 20/20ABC News' powerhouse political team reports on the latest developments of the presidential race and the battleground states.11.04.2020
51:31
S1 E18 - America's Future: The Power of the Latino VoteThis special takes an in-depth look into two important issues disproportionately affecting Latinos, COVID-19 and the nation's racial reckoning, and examines what is at stake during this election.10.27.2020
01:50:59
S1 E17 - The Final Presidential Debate -- Your Voice Your Vote 2020: An ABC News SpecialPresident Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden discuss issues.10.23.2020
41:28
S1 E16 - Trump vs Biden: The Final Presidential Debate -- A Special Edition of 20/20The latest developments from the campaign trail leading up to the final presidential debate.10.22.2020
01:23:39
S1 E15 - The Vice President and the People -- A Special Edition of 20/20Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden answers voters' questions.10.15.2020
01:50:51
S1 E14 - The Vice Presidential Debate - Your Voice Your Vote 2020Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris meet for the 2020 vice presidential debate.10.08.2020
01:51:08
S1 E12 - The First Presidential Debate: Your Voice Your Vote 2020President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden meet for the first 2020 presidential debate.09.29.2020
41:20
S1 E11 - Trump vs. Biden: The Main Event - A Special Edition of 20/20The most important issues to voters across the country leading up to the first presidential debate.09.29.2020
01:05:33
S1 E10 - The President and the People: A 20/20 Special EventUndecided voters ask President Donald Trump their important questions before voting in November.09.15.2020
03:36:58
S1 E9 - 2020 Republican National Convention: Night 4The final night of the 2020 Republican National Convention features appearances from Sen. Mitch McConnell Secretary of HUD Ben Carson, Ivanka Trump, and President Donald Trump.08.27.2020
02:13:37
S1 E8 - 2020 Republican National Convention: Night 3Featuring appearances by Vice President Mike Pence, Lara Trump, Richard Grenell, Michael McHale, Karen Pence, Sen. Joni Ernst and Kellyanne Conway08.26.2020
03:04:29
S1 E7 - 2020 Republican National Convention: Night 2Featuring appearances by Vice President Mike Pence, Tiffany Trump, Eric Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and First Lady Melania Trump.08.25.2020
02:52:58
S1 E6 - 2020 Republican National Convention: Night 1Featuring appearances by Rep. Steve Scalise, Fmr. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Donald Trump Jr., and Sen. Tim Scott.08.24.2020
42:50
S1 E5 - The Ticket: The First Interview -- A Special Edition of 20/20Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden sits down for his first joint interview with running mate Kamala Harris.08.23.2020
03:19:17
S1 E4 - 2020 Democratic National Convention: Night 4The final night will feature appearances by Sen. Cory Booker, Gov. Gavin Newson, Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Democratic candidate for president Joe Biden.08.21.2020
00:49
S1 E3 - 2020 Democratic National Convention: Night 3Featuring appearances by democratic nominee for president Hillary Clinton, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former president Barack Obama, and VP nominee Kamala Harris.08.20.2020