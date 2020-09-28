S1E139Monday, Sep 28, 2020
35:59 | 09.28.20 | NR | CC
Ohio secretary of state says they're ready for influx of absentee votes; Is apple picking considered high risk for COVID-19?; Jeff Daniels on playing James Comey
viernes, sep. 25, 2020
Connecticut governor on Trump's comments, 'concerning' COVID-19 uptick; What to do if a child sneezes at school?; An inspiring message of love we could all use36m
jueves, sep. 24, 2020
Kenosha mayor on Jacob Blake shooting investigation, police reform; How to financially plan for your future in a pandemic; 'Fargo' actor on working with Chris Rock36m
NEW
miércoles, sep. 23, 2020
Epidemiologist: You're 20 times more likely to get COVID-19 indoors; Remembering those lost to COVID-19; Is COVID-19 sexually transmitted?36m
martes, sep. 22, 2020
Delaware senator calls out Lindsey Graham; Iowa secretary of state addresses voter safety, postal delay concerns; Should you avoid cash and coins during the pandemic?36m
lunes, sep. 21, 2020
New Hampshire governor on filling Supreme Court vacancy; Are we prepared for COVID-19 and flu season?; How to stay safe from COVID-19 in public places35m
viernes, sep. 18, 2020
Can Notre Dame prevent future outbreaks?; Turning empty stadiums into voting places; How to transform your financial future35m
jueves, sep. 17, 2020
Colorado governor responds to petition to remove him from office; New Apple Watch's game-changing features; Demi Lovato opens up about her mental health issues35m
miércoles, sep. 16, 2020
Rhode Island's $45 million new jobs program; Guide to becoming your own boss; What is the difference between antimicrobial and antibacterial?35m