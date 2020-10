Monday, Oct 12, 2020 How Colorado is battling misinformation during the election; Why Latin-owned businesses are getting hit hard during pandemic; How this teen got Robert DeNiro to appear in his movie

Friday, Oct 09, 2020 What's going on with North Carolina's mail-in ballot problems?; 'Election Protection' hotline combats voter misinformation; How to find your center during dark times

Thursday, Oct 08, 2020 Grading Kamala Harris and Mike Pence's debate performance; Can COVID-19 live on skin for 9 hours?; Pro tips for healthy remote learning set-ups

Wednesday, Oct 07, 2020 Biden campaign on possible exposure from Trump during debate; Should you get an antibody test?; LaKeith Stanfield's powerful mental health message

Tuesday, Oct 06, 2020 Nevada attorney general on protecting voters: 'We're not scared of Mr. Trump'; Tips to entertain outdoors during cooler weather; Kate Walsh and Liam Neeson on their new film

Monday, Oct 05, 2020 Concerns over poll worker shortage due to COVID-19; What we know about Trump's COVID-19 cocktail treatment; Bringing back the American Dream

Friday, Oct 02, 2020 The latest on President Trump's positive COVID-19 test; Dallas judge calls out Texas governor's voter suppression; Deepak Chopra on how to let go of stress