Wednesday, Oct 21, 2020 How Wisconsin is keeping in-person voting safe during COVID-19 surge; The Count counts down to Sesame Street's first podcast; Edgar Ramirez dishes on new whodunit thriller

Tuesday, Oct 20, 2020 Massachusetts sees no instances of voter fraud; 23-year-old CEO on mission to mobilize young voters; Comedian Phoebe Robinson is BFFs with Michelle Obama

Monday, Oct 19, 2020 Minneapolis school fighting food insecurity with fresh meals; NFL star shares details about his positive COVID-19 test; Zachary Quinto on Broadway's shutdown until 2021

Friday, Oct 16, 2020 Oregon governor says Trump 'is stoking the fires of hatred and division'; How to safely celebrate Thanksgiving with family; Jo Koy talks Filipino pride, his new comedy special

Thursday, Oct 15, 2020 Georgia's secretary of state responds to claims of voter suppression; Are there any foods that help reduce effects of COVID-19?; The highs and lows of being a teen in 'PEN15'

Wednesday, Oct 14, 2020 'Biden is the change that we need': George Floyd's sister; What we know about the person who contracted COVID-19 twice; US soldier reunited with dog he saved on deployment

Tuesday, Oct 13, 2020 New York AG on Trump investigation: "No one is above the law"; YouTube star David Dobrik's record-breaking Tesla giveaway; Former cult member's ordeal with NXIVM sex cult

Monday, Oct 12, 2020 How Colorado is battling misinformation during the election; Why Latin-owned businesses are getting hit hard during pandemic; How this teen got Robert DeNiro to appear in his movie

Friday, Oct 09, 2020 What's going on with North Carolina's mail-in ballot problems?; 'Election Protection' hotline combats voter misinformation; How to find your center during dark times

Thursday, Oct 08, 2020 Grading Kamala Harris and Mike Pence's debate performance; Can COVID-19 live on skin for 9 hours?; Pro tips for healthy remote learning set-ups

Wednesday, Oct 07, 2020 Biden campaign on possible exposure from Trump during debate; Should you get an antibody test?; LaKeith Stanfield's powerful mental health message

Tuesday, Oct 06, 2020 Nevada attorney general on protecting voters: 'We're not scared of Mr. Trump'; Tips to entertain outdoors during cooler weather; Kate Walsh and Liam Neeson on their new film

Monday, Oct 05, 2020 Concerns over poll worker shortage due to COVID-19; What we know about Trump's COVID-19 cocktail treatment; Bringing back the American Dream

Friday, Oct 02, 2020 The latest on President Trump's positive COVID-19 test; Dallas judge calls out Texas governor's voter suppression; Deepak Chopra on how to let go of stress