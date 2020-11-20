NEW

Thursday, Nov 19, 2020 Is Los Angeles headed to another stay-at-home order?; How many days should you wait to get tested after COVID-19 exposure?; Music legend Smokey Robinson shares inside stories of his career

NEW

Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 Delta Air Lines will keep its middle seats open; How you can lower your bad cholesterol level; Treat yourself to these amazing deals on clothing, cosmetics and more

NEW

Tuesday, Nov 17, 2020 How Biden would overhaul Trump's immigration policies; This guy went sneaker shopping with VP-elect Kamala Harris; 'RHOBH' Lisa Rinna dishes on pandemic parenting

NEW

Monday, Nov 16, 2020 On the frontlines of Texas community's COVID-19 crisis; Could concerts resume after a COVID-19 vaccine?; NFL player shares money-saving tips for holidays

Friday, Nov 13, 2020 Wyoming's 1st female senator-elect says Trump shouldn't concede despite vote count; Is there a nasal spray that protects against COVID-19?; The Bella twins dish on new seasons of 'Total Bellas'

Thursday, Nov 12, 2020 The latest on AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine development; How to protect yourself when your child returns from college; Iranian actress and musician talks 'Tehran'

Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020 Meet the newest member of New Mexico's history-making House delegation; Veteran suffering PTSD is helping other veterans through jewelry; 'Pose' actress creating safe place for trans people in tech

Tuesday, Nov 10, 2020 Meet the 1st Korean-American congresswoman-elect; How to have uncomfortable conversations about race; Darius Rucker's special pre-CMA Awards performance

Monday, Nov 09, 2020 Pfizer says there are 'no safety concerns' about its vaccine; What it's really like growing up transgender; 'Helstrom' stars dish on their hit Marvel show

Friday, Nov 06, 2020 This 14-year-old is working to find a COVID-19 cure; The latest on Arizona's vote count; How to bring together a divided nation

Thursday, Nov 05, 2020 Pennsylvania attorney general responds to Trump's criticism; How to talk to your kids about the election; Meet the first openly gay Afro-Latino elected to Congress

Wednesday, Nov 04, 2020 Election updates from Georgia and Wisconsin; These states just legalized marijuana; How to manage post-election stress and anxiety

Tuesday, Nov 03, 2020 What you need to know about Election Day 2020; How to cope with pandemic and election anxiety; Remaking the 1990s cult hit 'The Craft'