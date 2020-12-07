S1E187Monday, Dec 7, 2020
NY congresswoman-elect claims 'The Squad' wants to 'undermine our nation'; Why parents should learn to 'Calm The H*ck Down'; This young 'Jingle Jangle' star steals the show
Friday, Dec 04, 2020Texas doctor shares backstory of viral COVID photo; How to host a safe and socially-distanced holiday; Danica McKellar dishes on her new Christmas movie35m
Thursday, Dec 03, 2020Jon Ossoff on David Perdue: 'A betrayal of the public trust; 'Should I get the COVID-19 vaccine that's 95% or 90% effective?'; Adorable 9-year-old raises $100,000 to help veterans in need35m
Wednesday, Dec 02, 2020Why COVID-19 testing is key to reopen schools and businesses; Top tips to avoid a holiday delivery disaster; Lacey Chabert dishes on her new Hallmark holiday movies35m
Tuesday, Dec 01, 2020COVID's staggering toll on long-term care facilities; Will children need a different COVID-19 vaccine?; Comedian's live virtual shows are a hot ticket35m