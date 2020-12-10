S1E190Thursday, Dec 10, 2020
35:59 | 12.10.20 | NR | CC
Space Force's mission is to provide national security, not look for ETs: General; Do COVID-19 symptoms show up in any order?; Kenya Moore dishes on new season of 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'

