35:59

Thursday, Dec 10, 2020 Space Force's mission is to provide national security, not look for ETs: General; Do COVID-19 symptoms show up in any order?; Kenya Moore dishes on new season of 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'

35:53

Wednesday, Dec 09, 2020 Los Angeles doctor responds to devastating COVID-19 spike; COVID Q&A: Is it OK to have someone else wrap my holiday gifts?; Kate Mara dishes on her critically acclaimed new drama

36:28

Tuesday, Dec 08, 2020 Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson confirms Biden is president-elect; Celebrity chef shares 3 delicious holiday squash recipes; Kat Graham and Alexander Ludwig dish on their new holiday movie

35:42

Monday, Dec 07, 2020 NY congresswoman-elect claims 'The Squad' wants to 'undermine our nation'; Why parents should learn to 'Calm The H*ck Down'; This young 'Jingle Jangle' star steals the show

35:46

Friday, Dec 04, 2020 Texas doctor shares backstory of viral COVID photo; How to host a safe and socially-distanced holiday; Danica McKellar dishes on her new Christmas movie

35:38

Thursday, Dec 03, 2020 Jon Ossoff on David Perdue: 'A betrayal of the public trust; 'Should I get the COVID-19 vaccine that's 95% or 90% effective?'; Adorable 9-year-old raises $100,000 to help veterans in need

35:59

Wednesday, Dec 02, 2020 Why COVID-19 testing is key to reopen schools and businesses; Top tips to avoid a holiday delivery disaster; Lacey Chabert dishes on her new Hallmark holiday movies

35:43