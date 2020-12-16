S1E194Wednesday, Dec 16, 2020
36:16 | 12.16.20 | NR | CC
Robin Roberts' exclusive interview with VP-elect Kamala Harris; FDA approves the 1st home test for COVID-19; The 1st person with Down syndrome to complete Ironman triathlon

