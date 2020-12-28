S1E202Monday, Dec 28, 2020
35:44 | 12.28.20 | NR | CC
President Donald Trump signs COVID-19 relief bill into law; An in-depth look at what's being called the "she-cession"; Jeff Foxworthy on taking over family game night

more episodes

more episodes

35:44
36:14
35:58
36:07
34:59
34:48
35:53
36:16
35:40
36:03
35:59
35:59
35:53
36:28
35:42
35:46
35:38
35:59
35:43