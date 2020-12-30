S1E204Wednesday, Dec 30, 2020
35:44 | 12.30.20 | NR | CC
COVID-19 ravages Navajo nation with death tolls rising to nearly 800; What do vaccine efficacy numbers really mean?; Ciara to co-host ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’
35:53
Tuesday, Dec 29, 2020Illinois public health director talks downward trending COVID-19 numbers ; Filmmaker highlights economy’s effect on working moms; Actor Tiffany Boone dishes on her new movie ‘The Midnight Sky’
35:44
Monday, Dec 28, 2020President Donald Trump signs COVID-19 relief bill into law; An in-depth look at what's being called the "she-cession"; Jeff Foxworthy on taking over family game night
35:44
Friday, Dec 25, 2020DCappella performs 'This Christmas'; Leslie Odom, Jr. sings 'It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas'; Mental health tips for navigating these stressful times
36:14
Thursday, Dec 24, 2020Meet Big Brothers Big Sisters of America’s 1st Black CEO; Reverend speaks out on high rate of hunger; Dad’s extreme holiday display with almost 1,000 Santas
35:58
Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020Utah food bank struggles to feed the hungry during the COVID-19 crisis; What you need to know before hitting the ski slopes amid COVID-19; Former NFL star turns into romantic movie lead
36:07
Tuesday, Dec 22, 2020How can I avoid a COVID-19 vaccine scam?; Philadelphia father and son build desks for students in need; The Piano Guys perform ‘What Child Is This?’
34:59
Monday, Dec 21, 2020Dr. Jen Ashton gets COVID-19 vaccine; Texas doctor warns vaccine won’t make pandemic disappear right away; ‘Cake Boss’ recovering after life-altering accident
34:48
Friday, Dec 18, 2020Chadwick Boseman’s final movie released today; Difference between Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines; Spiritual author Eckhart Tolle on why you may be unhappy
35:53
Thursday, Dec 17, 20201-on-1 with US Representative-elect Nancy Mace; 'The Try Guys' rank their top holiday cookies; 'The Stand' star dishes on new adaptation of Stephen King's book
36:16
Wednesday, Dec 16, 2020Robin Roberts' exclusive interview with VP-elect Kamala Harris; FDA approves the 1st home test for COVID-19; The 1st person with Down syndrome to complete Ironman triathlon
35:40
Tuesday, Dec 15, 2020Glam-ma's secrets for staying young; Will people be given proof that they've received COVID-19 vaccine?; These 'cakies' are must-have holiday treats
36:03
Monday, Dec 14, 2020Catching up with Boy George; Michael Jackson's son Prince teams up with Omarion; What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccine distribution
35:59
Friday, Dec 11, 2020How the pandemic exposed the 'ugly truths of racism'; How to use meditation to cope with uncertainty; 'High School Musical' star Joshua Bassett announces new EP
35:59
Thursday, Dec 10, 2020Space Force's mission is to provide national security, not look for ETs: General; Do COVID-19 symptoms show up in any order?; Kenya Moore dishes on new season of 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'
35:53
Wednesday, Dec 09, 2020Los Angeles doctor responds to devastating COVID-19 spike; COVID Q&A: Is it OK to have someone else wrap my holiday gifts?; Kate Mara dishes on her critically acclaimed new drama
36:28
Tuesday, Dec 08, 2020Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson confirms Biden is president-elect; Celebrity chef shares 3 delicious holiday squash recipes; Kat Graham and Alexander Ludwig dish on their new holiday movie
35:42
Monday, Dec 07, 2020NY congresswoman-elect claims 'The Squad' wants to 'undermine our nation'; Why parents should learn to 'Calm The H*ck Down'; This young 'Jingle Jangle' star steals the show
35:46
Friday, Dec 04, 2020Texas doctor shares backstory of viral COVID photo; How to host a safe and socially-distanced holiday; Danica McKellar dishes on her new Christmas movie
35:38
Thursday, Dec 03, 2020Jon Ossoff on David Perdue: 'A betrayal of the public trust; 'Should I get the COVID-19 vaccine that's 95% or 90% effective?'; Adorable 9-year-old raises $100,000 to help veterans in need