S1E214Friday, Jan 15, 2021
35:58 | 01.15.21 | NR | CC
Ilhan Omar talks Trump impeachment, threats against Congress; How to maintain hope after loss; Javicia Leslie makes history as first Black ‘Batwoman’

more episodes

more episodes

35:58
36:01
35:59
35:58
36:43
35:58
35:58
35:58