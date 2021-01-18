35:58

Friday, Jan 15, 2021 Ilhan Omar talks Trump impeachment, threats against Congress; How to maintain hope after loss; Javicia Leslie makes history as first Black ‘Batwoman’

35:58

Thursday, Jan 14, 2021 Congresswoman during Capitol attack feared that “this was really going to be the end’; Should I get COVID-19 vaccine if I’m planning to get pregnant?; New book reveals dangers of the dog food industry

36:01

Tuesday, Jan 12, 2021 '7 Little Johnstons' on living under 1 roof during pandemic; Encouraging news about children and COVID-19; 'I can't envision a scenario more fitting for impeachment': PA lieutenant governor

35:59

Monday, Jan 11, 2021 Trump resigning 'would be good for the nation,' Utah governor says; How to find happiness in 2021; 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin dishes on new season of 'Straight Up'

35:58

Friday, Jan 08, 2021 California congresswoman says Trump is a 'danger to our democracy'; Bishop who spoke out against Trump calls for peace; Vanna White remembers Alex Trebek

36:43

Thursday, Jan 07, 2021 Congresswoman shares her experience during Capitol attack; ‘If it were black people’ at Capitol, ‘it would have been a massacre’: BLM co-founder; Mayim Bialik is a scientist in real life, not just TV

35:58

Wednesday, Jan 06, 2021 World Food Programme calls on billionaires to step up to fight hunger; Are the COVID-19 vaccines being tested against the new variants?; Meagan Good is a triple threat

35:58

Tuesday, Jan 05, 2021 When will you receive COVID-19 vaccine?; Chelsea Clinton on Kamala Harris’ historic election; Mike Colter dishes on his reunion with Hilary Swank

35:58