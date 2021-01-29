S1E223Friday, Jan 29, 2021
The latest on the Gamestop stock surge and online trading platform controversy; New Jersey fitness studio on perfecting the pandemic pivot; Sisters talk approaching racism with humor in new book
35:58 | 01.29.21 | NR | CC

more episodes

more episodes

35:52
35:59
35:48
35:55
35:59
35:38
35:54
35:59
35:58
35:58
36:01
35:59
35:58
36:43
35:58
35:58
35:58