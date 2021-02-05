S1E228Friday, Feb 05, 2021
What we know about the effects of COVID-19 on the heart; Florida's ongoing efforts to battle COVID-19 and its fight against human trafficking; A look into Animal Planet's annual 'Puppy Bowl'
35:59 | 02.05.21 | NR | CC

