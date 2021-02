35:58

Monday, Feb 08, 2021 San Diego’s fight against UK COVID-19 variant; Bridging the gap between mental and physical health; Comedian Dulcé Sloan is the new 'queen of comedy'

35:59

Friday, Feb 05, 2021 What we know about the effects of COVID-19 on the heart; Florida's ongoing efforts to battle COVID-19 and its fight against human trafficking; A look into Animal Planet's annual 'Puppy Bowl'

35:59

Thursday, Feb 04, 2021 How the pandemic has affected front-line caregivers; New documentary captures 1 day in the life of 2020; Amy Brenneman likes to take things from her TV shows

35:53

Wednesday, Feb 03, 2021 Puerto Rico governor talks statehood, COVID vaccinations and more; Former NASCAR driver opens up about being 1 of only 7 black drivers; Taye Diggs dishes on ‘All American’ and new children’s book

35:35

Tuesday, Feb 02, 2021 The latest on people’s response to the COVID-19 vaccine; Amazing keto-friendly snacks for Super Sunday; Olivia Cooke talks ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel

35:53