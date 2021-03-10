35:18

Tuesday, Mar 09, 2021 Migrant border crisis due to “chaotic ... policies of the past administration”; The hidden secret to achieving your goals; Comedian finds creative way to perform during the pandemic

Monday, Mar 08, 2021 House lawmaker on COVID-19 relief and immigration reform; How is Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine different from others?; A powerful sign of Black history and culture

Friday, Mar 05, 2021 Uniting diverse and powerful women’s voices; How the pandemic will affect your taxes; Frank Grillo got knocked out by Mel Gibson

Thursday, Mar 04, 2021 NBA All-Star Game putting spotlight on HBCU; Bestselling author Brad Meltzer talks new children’s book; ‘The Mauritanian’ star on his role as a Guantanamo Bay detainee

Wednesday, Mar 03, 2021 Alarming increase in violence toward Asian-Americans; Widow running for her late husband's house seat in Louisiana; Meet the breakout star of ‘Minari’

Tuesday, Mar 02, 2021 UN Women executive director talks women’s leadership; How to be a professional troublemaker; Meet America’s favorite rapping teacher

