S1E256Thursday, March 18, 2021
Fauci admits he’s under ‘continual stress’; Lady Gaga’s mom fighting ‘epidemic of hopelessness’; Matthew McConaughey talks about weighing run for Texas governor
35:22 | 03.18.21 | NR | CC
36:16
Wednesday, Mar 17, 2021What Don Lemon says to his friends about racism; George Stephanopoulos discusses exclusive interview with President Biden; Morris Day dishes on new season of 'Unsung'
35:36
35:58
Monday, Mar 15, 2021Daytona Beach mayor reacts to huge bike rally during pandemic; Meena Harris is breaking down stereotypes of strong women; Riz Ahmed reacts to best actor nomination
35:48
Friday, Mar 12, 2021‘GMA3’ exclusive: Meet the first Black female US park police chief; How long does immunity last from the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine?; Justice Smith dishes on his new show, ‘Genera+ion’
35:58
Thursday, Mar 11, 2021White House senior adviser for COVID-19 response talks stimulus, vaccine distribution; ‘GMA3’ reflects on 1 year anniversary of COVID-19 pandemic; COVID-19 survivor’s inspiring message
35:58
Wednesday, Mar 10, 2021Former US surgeon general calls for National Vaccine Day; Are there advantages to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine?; David Alan Grier on his 4th Tony Award nomination
35:18
Tuesday, Mar 09, 2021Migrant border crisis due to “chaotic ... policies of the past administration”; The hidden secret to achieving your goals; Comedian finds creative way to perform during the pandemic
35:43
Monday, Mar 08, 2021House lawmaker on COVID-19 relief and immigration reform; How is Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine different from others?; A powerful sign of Black history and culture
35:58
Friday, Mar 05, 2021Uniting diverse and powerful women’s voices; How the pandemic will affect your taxes; Frank Grillo got knocked out by Mel Gibson
35:58
Thursday, Mar 04, 2021NBA All-Star Game putting spotlight on HBCU; Bestselling author Brad Meltzer talks new children’s book; ‘The Mauritanian’ star on his role as a Guantanamo Bay detainee
35:58
Wednesday, Mar 03, 2021Alarming increase in violence toward Asian-Americans; Widow running for her late husband's house seat in Louisiana; Meet the breakout star of ‘Minari’
35:54
Tuesday, Mar 02, 2021UN Women executive director talks women’s leadership; How to be a professional troublemaker; Meet America’s favorite rapping teacher
35:23
Monday, Mar 01, 2021The Biden administration’s crisis at the border; ‘Jeopardy!’ guest host is an overnight sensation; Deitrick Haddon and Zaytoven perform ‘Sick World’ on ‘GMA3’