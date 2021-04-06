S1E269Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Miami Beach mayor addresses chaotic spring break crowds; What every parent needs to know about summer camps this year; Issa Rae talks about her new hair care line
NR | 04.06.21 | 35:17 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
35:16
Monday, Apr 05, 2021NAACP’s president reacts to Chauvin murder trial; ‘Hamilton’ star takes kids behind the curtain with new book; Celebrity hair stylist reveals latest spring trendsNR
36:03
Friday, Apr 02, 2021New mayor makes Boston history; Business coach cooks up a secret sauce for success; Alice Braga dishes on explosive final season of ‘Queen of the South’NR
35:58
Thursday, Apr 01, 2021Mississippi gov. defends rolling back restrictions and transgender athlete bill; Lara Spencer shows you how to turn clutter into cash; ‘Mahalia’ offers revealing look at gospel icon’s lifeNR