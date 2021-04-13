S1E274Tuesday, April 13, 2021
How this ER nurse turned restaurant owner overcame pandemic challenges; How to fix ‘pandemic posture’; Inside look at congresswomens’ first 100 days in Congress
NR | 04.13.21 | 35:56 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

35:10
35:58
36:03
35:37
35:17
35:16
36:03
35:58