NEW 34:42

Tuesday, Apr 20, 2021 'Racism is an American problem': Attorney General Merrick Garland; Superhuman athlete writes love letter to 'runner's high'; Jessie Mei Li dishes on new fantasy series

NEW 35:59

Monday, Apr 19, 2021 Oklahoma City bombing survivor’s ‘impossible transformation’; ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Jesse Williams wants you to ‘BeGreat’; Robin Thicke sings ‘Look Easy’ on ‘GMA3’

NEW 35:59

Friday, Apr 16, 2021 How to reform policing across America; Incredible reunion of identical twins separated at birth; Why Oscar nominee Paul Raci initially turned down ‘Sound of Metal’

NEW 35:48

Thursday, Apr 15, 2021 Apple announces new $200 million sustainability fund; ‘Shark Tank’ star Barbara Corcoran’s financial tips; Gospel star Kierra Sheard performs ‘It Keeps Happening’

35:53

Wednesday, Apr 14, 2021 US calls for pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine; 'Pursuit of Happyness' author shares secrets to success; 'The Conners' star dishes on new season

35:56

Tuesday, Apr 13, 2021 How this ER nurse turned restaurant owner overcame pandemic challenges; How to fix ‘pandemic posture’; Inside look at congresswomens’ first 100 days in Congress

35:10

Monday, Apr 12, 2021 College students help solve teacher shortage during pandemic; NBA star Dwight Howard’s mission to change social media; Beekeeper’s viral videos create big buzz

35:58

Friday, Apr 09, 2021 Remembering Prince Philip; Bringing back the art of letter writing; What Ramadan will look like this year

36:03

Thursday, Apr 08, 2021 Latest on the effort to end policing in Minneapolis; Students create custom mask for special needs child; Tia Mowry talks new season of ‘Family Reunion’

35:37

Wednesday, Apr 07, 2021 Author inspires readers to perform small acts of kindness; ‘Zen Mamas’ dish out parenting advice; Grammy-nominated artist Kelly Price throws a ‘Dance Party’

35:17

Tuesday, Apr 06, 2021 Miami Beach mayor addresses chaotic spring break crowds; What every parent needs to know about summer camps this year; Issa Rae talks about her new hair care line

35:16

Monday, Apr 05, 2021 NAACP’s president reacts to Chauvin murder trial; ‘Hamilton’ star takes kids behind the curtain with new book; Celebrity hair stylist reveals latest spring trends

36:03

Friday, Apr 02, 2021 New mayor makes Boston history; Business coach cooks up a secret sauce for success; Alice Braga dishes on explosive final season of ‘Queen of the South’

35:58