S1E284Tuesday, April 27, 2021
CDC announces new mask guidelines for vaccinated people; The story behind an iconic American sneaker brand; ‘Mortal Kombat’ star on real fighting vs. fake fighting
NR | 04.27.21 | 35:18 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

35:55
35:59
35:53
36:14
34:42
35:59
35:59
35:48
35:53
35:56
35:10
35:58
36:03
35:37
35:17
35:16
36:03
35:58
GMA3: What You Need to KnowApril 2021Tuesday, April 27, 2021