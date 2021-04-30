S1E287Friday, April 30, 2021
Pfizer developing COVID-19 treatment; Congressman Steven Horsford talks Biden’s 1st 100 days; Pastor shares his miraculous story of recovery from health scare
NR | 04.30.21 | 35:59 | CC
35:59
Thursday, Apr 29, 2021Kansas senator reacts to Biden’s 1st address to Congress; US bringing COVID-19 relief to India; Brett Gelman reveals details of new Tom Clancy thrillerNR
35:54
Wednesday, Apr 28, 2021CDC eases face mask guidelines; Juror in Derek Chauvin trial speaks out for 1st time; Poet Rupi Kaur performs poetry from best-selling bookNR
35:18
Tuesday, Apr 27, 2021CDC announces new mask guidelines for vaccinated people; The story behind an iconic American sneaker brand; ‘Mortal Kombat’ star on real fighting vs. fake fightingNR
35:55
Monday, Apr 26, 2021‘GMA3’ Academy Awards highlights; Tips for creating a flawless flower bouquet; Bobby Bones dishes on ‘American Idol’NR
35:59
Friday, Apr 23, 2021How one couple is inspiring kids to dream big; Faith leader talks race, religion and respect for women; ‘GMA3’ 2021 Academy Awards previewNR
35:53
Thursday, Apr 22, 2021Shamier Anderson dishes on new space thriller ‘Stowaway’; U.S. surgeon general talks vaccinations, Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Using scraps to create the future of fashionNR
36:14
Wednesday, Apr 21, 2021New information about COVID-19 vaccine and pregnant women; Rodney King’s daughter reacts to Chauvin trial verdict; Minneapolis reverend shares message of hope after Chauvin trialNR
34:42
Tuesday, Apr 20, 2021'Racism is an American problem': Attorney General Merrick Garland; Superhuman athlete writes love letter to 'runner's high'; Jessie Mei Li dishes on new fantasy seriesNR
35:59
Monday, Apr 19, 2021Oklahoma City bombing survivor’s ‘impossible transformation’; ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Jesse Williams wants you to ‘BeGreat’; Robin Thicke sings ‘Look Easy’ on ‘GMA3’NR
35:59
Friday, Apr 16, 2021How to reform policing across America; Incredible reunion of identical twins separated at birth; Why Oscar nominee Paul Raci initially turned down ‘Sound of Metal’NR
35:48
Thursday, Apr 15, 2021Apple announces new $200 million sustainability fund; ‘Shark Tank’ star Barbara Corcoran’s financial tips; Gospel star Kierra Sheard performs ‘It Keeps Happening’NR
35:53
Wednesday, Apr 14, 2021US calls for pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine; 'Pursuit of Happyness' author shares secrets to success; 'The Conners' star dishes on new seasonNR
35:56
Tuesday, Apr 13, 2021How this ER nurse turned restaurant owner overcame pandemic challenges; How to fix ‘pandemic posture’; Inside look at congresswomens’ first 100 days in CongressNR
35:10
Monday, Apr 12, 2021College students help solve teacher shortage during pandemic; NBA star Dwight Howard’s mission to change social media; Beekeeper’s viral videos create big buzzNR
35:58
Friday, Apr 09, 2021Remembering Prince Philip; Bringing back the art of letter writing; What Ramadan will look like this yearNR
36:03
Thursday, Apr 08, 2021Latest on the effort to end policing in Minneapolis; Students create custom mask for special needs child; Tia Mowry talks new season of ‘Family Reunion’NR
35:37
Wednesday, Apr 07, 2021Author inspires readers to perform small acts of kindness; ‘Zen Mamas’ dish out parenting advice; Grammy-nominated artist Kelly Price throws a ‘Dance Party’NR
35:17
Tuesday, Apr 06, 2021Miami Beach mayor addresses chaotic spring break crowds; What every parent needs to know about summer camps this year; Issa Rae talks about her new hair care lineNR
35:16
Monday, Apr 05, 2021NAACP’s president reacts to Chauvin murder trial; ‘Hamilton’ star takes kids behind the curtain with new book; Celebrity hair stylist reveals latest spring trendsNR