COVID-19 vaccination rates around the world; Nurse association calls on Congress to help health care workers; Preview of the ‘concert to reunite the world’

COVID-19 vaccination rates around the world; Nurse association calls on Congress to help health care workers; Preview of the ‘concert to reunite the world’

COVID-19 vaccination rates around the world; Nurse association calls on Congress to help health care workers; Preview of the ‘concert to reunite the world’

Thursday, May 06, 2021 COVID-19 vaccination rates around the world; Nurse association calls on Congress to help health care workers; Preview of the ‘concert to reunite the world’

The latest numbers on COVID-19 and kids; Facebook oversight board upholds ban on Trump; Former music exec’s mission to end mental health stigma

The latest numbers on COVID-19 and kids; Facebook oversight board upholds ban on Trump; Former music exec’s mission to end mental health stigma

The latest numbers on COVID-19 and kids; Facebook oversight board upholds ban on Trump; Former music exec’s mission to end mental health stigma

Wednesday, May 05, 2021 The latest numbers on COVID-19 and kids; Facebook oversight board upholds ban on Trump; Former music exec’s mission to end mental health stigma

35:48