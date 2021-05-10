35:14

Friday, May 07, 2021 COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy is declining; The history of Mother’s Day; ‘Crazy Love’ pastor shares message of hope and unity

35:58

Thursday, May 06, 2021 COVID-19 vaccination rates around the world; Nurse association calls on Congress to help health care workers; Preview of the ‘concert to reunite the world’

35:58

Wednesday, May 05, 2021 The latest numbers on COVID-19 and kids; Facebook oversight board upholds ban on Trump; Former music exec’s mission to end mental health stigma

35:48

Tuesday, May 04, 2021 Latest on COVID-19 vaccine for teens; Emmanuel Acho on how to talk to your kids about race and racism; Nasim Pedrad’s new role as a 14-year-old boy

35:48