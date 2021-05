35:58

Thursday, May 13, 2021 The latest on the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack; New campaign raises awareness about children's mental health; 'High School Musical' stars share details about new season

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 Senator leads fight against anti-Asian hate; Dolly Parton talks $1 million donation to vaccine research; Kim Fields dishes on new comedy, ‘The Upshaws’

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 California gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer talks Newsom recall; Using H&M's Role Model initiative to empower change; 'This Is Us' star heads to big screen

Monday, May 10, 2021 Rep. Ro Khanna addresses India’s COVID-19 crisis; Do kids under 16 have to remain masked?; Medina Senghore dishes on new thriller, ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’

Friday, May 07, 2021 COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy is declining; The history of Mother’s Day; ‘Crazy Love’ pastor shares message of hope and unity

Thursday, May 06, 2021 COVID-19 vaccination rates around the world; Nurse association calls on Congress to help health care workers; Preview of the ‘concert to reunite the world’

Wednesday, May 05, 2021 The latest numbers on COVID-19 and kids; Facebook oversight board upholds ban on Trump; Former music exec’s mission to end mental health stigma

Tuesday, May 04, 2021 Latest on COVID-19 vaccine for teens; Emmanuel Acho on how to talk to your kids about race and racism; Nasim Pedrad’s new role as a 14-year-old boy

