S1E298Monday, May 17, 2021
Amputee powerlifter turns adversity into advantage; Stacey Abrams calls Arizona 2020 vote audit 'dangerous'; Firefighter inspires kids to dream big
NR | 05.17.21 | 35:13 | CC

GMA3: What You Need to KnowMay 2021Monday, May 17, 2021