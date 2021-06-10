NEW 35:59

Wednesday, Jun 09, 2021 Las Vegas mayor says the Strip is fully open; This inspiring med student is helping others pursue their dreams; ‘In The Heights’ stars on the summer must-see blockbuster

NEW 35:44

Tuesday, Jun 08, 2021 Major US bank eliminates overdraft fees; Are there vitamins that help prevent grey hairs?; ‘In the Heights’ stars dish on the new musical

35:03

Monday, Jun 07, 2021 Black women chase political history in 2021; Aboard the 1st cruise ship to set sail in North America; Baron Davis and David Arquette dish on their new comedy

35:54

Friday, Jun 04, 2021 Canada to allow mixing COVID-19 vaccines; José Andrés is feeding India’s communities hit hard by COVID-19; Is Chris Rock the new scream king?

35:48

Thursday, Jun 03, 2021 WHO’s latest update on global COVID-19 vaccine distribution; COVID-19 concerns about summer Olympics in Japan; Rainn Wilson dishes on ‘The Cotton Club Murder’

35:58

Wednesday, Jun 02, 2021 Encouraging news about reinfection risk after COVID-19; Delaware governor talks state's vaccine incentive program; New movie recreates tragic story of mom's disappearance

35:42