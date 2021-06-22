35:53

Monday, Jun 21, 2021 Encouraging news about pill to treat early COVID-19 illness; GLAAD president talks challenges facing LGBTQ+ community; Self-made millionaire shares secrets to her success

36:03

Friday, Jun 18, 2021 Keedron Bryant performs on ‘GMA3’; The history of Father’s Day; NAACP president discusses historic Juneteenth holiday

35:45

Thursday, Jun 17, 2021 ‘Unorthodox’ star's new film wins at Tribeca film festival; The Obamas' official portraits on nationwide tour; How to celebrate Juneteenth

34:02

Wednesday, Jun 16, 2021 The women who 'Run The World'; Transgender activist talks Pride month and issues facing the trans community; What's the difference between emergency use and full FDA approval for vaccines?

35:36

Tuesday, Jun 15, 2021 This comedic horror movie was shot entirely during the pandemic; Secrets for dating in the post-pandemic era; Encouraging news about COVID-19 vaccine against Delta variant

34:00

Monday, Jun 14, 2021 Alan Cumming dishes on new comedy podcast; ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro shares tips for healthy living; The magic healing power of ‘Cheese, Wine and Bread’

35:28

Friday, Jun 11, 2021 Former Navy football player speaks out about being denied to delay commission; Mother’s mission to bring awareness to rare kidney cancer; ‘Hamilton’ star on her historic Emmy Awards moment

31:25

Thursday, Jun 10, 2021 NY Rep. Ritchie Torres on passing Equality Act in the House; Long-term effects of COVID-19; Jimmy Smits dishes on 'In The Heights'

35:59

Wednesday, Jun 09, 2021 Las Vegas mayor says the Strip is fully open; This inspiring med student is helping others pursue their dreams; ‘In The Heights’ stars on the summer must-see blockbuster

35:44

Tuesday, Jun 08, 2021 Major US bank eliminates overdraft fees; Are there vitamins that help prevent grey hairs?; ‘In the Heights’ stars dish on the new musical

35:03

Monday, Jun 07, 2021 Black women chase political history in 2021; Aboard the 1st cruise ship to set sail in North America; Baron Davis and David Arquette dish on their new comedy

35:54

Friday, Jun 04, 2021 Canada to allow mixing COVID-19 vaccines; José Andrés is feeding India’s communities hit hard by COVID-19; Is Chris Rock the new scream king?

35:48

Thursday, Jun 03, 2021 WHO’s latest update on global COVID-19 vaccine distribution; COVID-19 concerns about summer Olympics in Japan; Rainn Wilson dishes on ‘The Cotton Club Murder’

35:58

Wednesday, Jun 02, 2021 Encouraging news about reinfection risk after COVID-19; Delaware governor talks state's vaccine incentive program; New movie recreates tragic story of mom's disappearance

35:42