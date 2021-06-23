Skip to Content
-
S1E325Wednesday, June 23, 2021
What you need to know about new dads and depression; Austin mayor shares latest update on mass shooting; Mignon dishes on Tyler Perry’s ‘Sistas’
NR | 06.23.21 | 36:12 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

35:59
35:53
36:03
35:45
34:02
35:36
34:00
35:28
31:25
35:59
35:44
35:03
35:54
35:48
35:58
35:42
GMA3: What You Need to KnowJune 2021Wednesday, June 23, 2021