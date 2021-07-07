S1E335Wednesday, July 7, 2021
'RuPaul’s Drag Race' all-stars join GMA3; Comedian’s son, film director talk ‘The One and Only Dick Gregory’; Mayor of Surfside 2 weeks after deadly building collapse
NR | 07.07.21 | 35:55 | CC
36:02
Tuesday, Jul 06, 2021‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star discusses new season; Former President Jimmy Carter celebrates wedding milestone; Top tips for adventuring this summerNR
35:50
Monday, Jul 05, 2021Olympics may happen during hottest summer ever; US Army chief of staff discusses the significance of Independence Day; Eboni K. Williams on joining 'The Real Housewives of New York City'NR
35:31
Friday, Jul 02, 2021Steve Aoki and Jungleboi discuss their new song together; Busiest travel weekend since the pandemic; Former professional soccer player turned pastor tells us his inspirational storyNR
35:53
Thursday, Jul 01, 2021Bill Cosby released from prison after conviction overturned; Roots drummer makes directorial debut; Lance Bass discusses new series 'Unicorn Hunters'NR