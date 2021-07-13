Skip to Content
S1E339Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Actress Patina Miller dishes on new ‘Power’ prequel; Texas Democrats leave state to prevent passage of new voting restriction; Simple ways to achieve personal and professional success
GMA3: What You Need to KnowJuly 2021Tuesday, July 13, 2021