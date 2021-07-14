Actress Patina Miller dishes on new ‘Power’ prequel; Texas Democrats leave state to prevent passage of new voting restriction; Simple ways to achieve personal and professional success

Tuesday, Jul 13, 2021 Actress Patina Miller dishes on new ‘Power’ prequel; Texas Democrats leave state to prevent passage of new voting restriction; Simple ways to achieve personal and professional success

Monday, Jul 12, 2021 Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt dish on new adventure film, ‘Jungle Cruise’; Major cities across country experience rise in violent crime; Easy ways to save money on costly medical bills

Friday, Jul 09, 2021 H.E.R. and Tauren Wells talk collaboration; Danny Trejo of ‘Breaking Bad’ discusses new memoir; 'American Idol' alum Colton Dixon performs new single

Thursday, Jul 08, 2021 Yvonne Strahovski’s new action-packed sci-fi blockbuster; BMX athlete’s announcement for underserved community; First African American director at NASA’s Johnson Space Center

Wednesday, Jul 07, 2021 'RuPaul’s Drag Race' all-stars join GMA3; Comedian’s son, film director talk ‘The One and Only Dick Gregory’; Mayor of Surfside 2 weeks after deadly building collapse

Tuesday, Jul 06, 2021 ‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star discusses new season; Former President Jimmy Carter celebrates wedding milestone; Top tips for adventuring this summer

