Friday, Jul 16, 2021 Biden administration's new push to sign up for Affordable Care Act; Easy tips for getting New Year's resolutions back on track; 1st transgender Lutheran church bishop on hope and equality

Thursday, Jul 15, 2021 Actress Karen Gillan dishes on new action thriller ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’; What are the first signs of a stroke?; Chef Andrew Zimmern talks new show ‘Family Dinner’

Wednesday, Jul 14, 2021 Singer Monica dishes on hosting new true crime series; Missouri surges with 2nd highest caseload of COVID-19 in country; Bestselling author talks how to be ‘unfiltered’ on social media

Tuesday, Jul 13, 2021 Actress Patina Miller dishes on new ‘Power’ prequel; Texas Democrats leave state to prevent passage of new voting restriction; Simple ways to achieve personal and professional success

Monday, Jul 12, 2021 Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt dish on new adventure film, ‘Jungle Cruise’; Major cities across country experience rise in violent crime; Easy ways to save money on costly medical bills

Friday, Jul 09, 2021 H.E.R. and Tauren Wells talk collaboration; Danny Trejo of ‘Breaking Bad’ discusses new memoir; 'American Idol' alum Colton Dixon performs new single

Thursday, Jul 08, 2021 Yvonne Strahovski’s new action-packed sci-fi blockbuster; BMX athlete’s announcement for underserved community; First African American director at NASA’s Johnson Space Center

Wednesday, Jul 07, 2021 'RuPaul’s Drag Race' all-stars join GMA3; Comedian’s son, film director talk ‘The One and Only Dick Gregory’; Mayor of Surfside 2 weeks after deadly building collapse

Tuesday, Jul 06, 2021 ‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star discusses new season; Former President Jimmy Carter celebrates wedding milestone; Top tips for adventuring this summer

Monday, Jul 05, 2021 Olympics may happen during hottest summer ever; US Army chief of staff discusses the significance of Independence Day; Eboni K. Williams on joining 'The Real Housewives of New York City'

Friday, Jul 02, 2021 Steve Aoki and Jungleboi discuss their new song together; Busiest travel weekend since the pandemic; Former professional soccer player turned pastor tells us his inspirational story

