Skip to Content
-
S1E344Tuesday, July 20, 2021
‘GMA3’ exclusive: Chicago’s 1st Black female fire commissioner; IOC accepts cheerleading as an Olympic sport; Alex Wolff tries to not reveal secrets of M. Night Shyamalan's new movie
NR | 07.20.21 | 35:58 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

35:16
35:58
35:58
35:48
35:58
36:06
35:26
35:52
35:55
36:02
35:50
35:31
35:53
GMA3: What You Need to KnowJuly 2021Tuesday, July 20, 2021