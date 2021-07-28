Skip to Content
-
S1E350Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Arkansas governor on the state’s low vaccination rate, mask mandate; Understanding Simone Biles’ mental health issues; How Michelle Buteau and Jill Scott are pushing the envelope
NR | 07.28.21 | 35:58 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

35:58
35:57
35:53
35:47
35:42
35:58
35:16
35:58
35:58
35:48
35:58
36:06
35:26
35:52
35:55
36:02
35:50
35:31
35:53
GMA3: What You Need to KnowJuly 2021Wednesday, July 28, 2021