S1E350Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Arkansas governor on the state’s low vaccination rate, mask mandate; Understanding Simone Biles’ mental health issues; How Michelle Buteau and Jill Scott are pushing the envelope
NR | 07.28.21 | 35:58 | CC
35:58
Tuesday, Jul 27, 2021Rep. Ted Lieu on Capitol hearings, says some Republicans ‘turning into a cult’; Simone Biles pulls of out Olympics gymnastics competition; D.L. Hughley dishes on new dramedy ‘Johnson’NR
35:57
Monday, Jul 26, 2021Amy Robach’s Olympic update on Simone Biles; Fashion mogul starts a new ‘Unorthodox Life’; Matt Damon dishes on his new film ‘Stillwater’NR
35:53
Friday, Jul 23, 2021Breaking down new mask guidelines for schools; On pointe with pioneering Black ballerinas; Kevin Smith dishes on new ‘Masters of the Universe’NR
35:47
Thursday, Jul 22, 2021The latest on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill; The ‘singing oncologist’ writes a song for Dr. Jen; Aaron Pierre dishes on M. Night Shyamalan's thrillerNR
35:42
Wednesday, Jul 21, 2021Protecting California’s farm workers from extreme heat and COVID-19; How should you treat a poison ivy rash?; John Stamos discusses incredible Sinatra kidnapping storyNR
35:58
Tuesday, Jul 20, 2021‘GMA3’ exclusive: Chicago’s 1st Black female fire commissioner; IOC accepts cheerleading as an Olympic sport; Alex Wolff tries to not reveal secrets of M. Night Shyamalan's new movieNR
35:16
Monday, Jul 19, 2021Los Angeles County brings back indoor mask mandate; How often should you be screened for diabetes?; Brooklyn Decker gets real about motherhoodNR
35:58
Friday, Jul 16, 2021Biden administration's new push to sign up for Affordable Care Act; Easy tips for getting New Year's resolutions back on track; 1st transgender Lutheran church bishop on hope and equalityNR
35:58
Thursday, Jul 15, 2021Actress Karen Gillan dishes on new action thriller ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’; What are the first signs of a stroke?; Chef Andrew Zimmern talks new show ‘Family Dinner’NR
35:48
Wednesday, Jul 14, 2021Singer Monica dishes on hosting new true crime series; Missouri surges with 2nd highest caseload of COVID-19 in country; Bestselling author talks how to be ‘unfiltered’ on social mediaNR
35:58
Tuesday, Jul 13, 2021Actress Patina Miller dishes on new ‘Power’ prequel; Texas Democrats leave state to prevent passage of new voting restriction; Simple ways to achieve personal and professional successNR
36:06
Monday, Jul 12, 2021Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt dish on new adventure film, ‘Jungle Cruise’; Major cities across country experience rise in violent crime; Easy ways to save money on costly medical billsNR
35:26
Friday, Jul 09, 2021H.E.R. and Tauren Wells talk collaboration; Danny Trejo of ‘Breaking Bad’ discusses new memoir; 'American Idol' alum Colton Dixon performs new singleNR
35:52
Thursday, Jul 08, 2021Yvonne Strahovski’s new action-packed sci-fi blockbuster; BMX athlete’s announcement for underserved community; First African American director at NASA’s Johnson Space CenterNR
35:55
Wednesday, Jul 07, 2021'RuPaul’s Drag Race' all-stars join GMA3; Comedian’s son, film director talk ‘The One and Only Dick Gregory’; Mayor of Surfside 2 weeks after deadly building collapseNR
36:02
Tuesday, Jul 06, 2021‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star discusses new season; Former President Jimmy Carter celebrates wedding milestone; Top tips for adventuring this summerNR
35:50
Monday, Jul 05, 2021Olympics may happen during hottest summer ever; US Army chief of staff discusses the significance of Independence Day; Eboni K. Williams on joining 'The Real Housewives of New York City'NR
35:31
Friday, Jul 02, 2021Steve Aoki and Jungleboi discuss their new song together; Busiest travel weekend since the pandemic; Former professional soccer player turned pastor tells us his inspirational storyNR
35:53
Thursday, Jul 01, 2021Bill Cosby released from prison after conviction overturned; Roots drummer makes directorial debut; Lance Bass discusses new series 'Unicorn Hunters'NR