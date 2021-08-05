Head of nation’s largest teachers union talks reopening schools; Randy Fenoli’s tips for planning a dream wedding; Kiana Ledé performs ‘Ur Best Friend’ on ‘GMA3’

Head of nation’s largest teachers union talks reopening schools; Randy Fenoli’s tips for planning a dream wedding; Kiana Ledé performs ‘Ur Best Friend’ on ‘GMA3’

Head of nation’s largest teachers union talks reopening schools; Randy Fenoli’s tips for planning a dream wedding; Kiana Ledé performs ‘Ur Best Friend’ on ‘GMA3’

Wednesday, Aug 04, 2021 Head of nation’s largest teachers union talks reopening schools; Randy Fenoli’s tips for planning a dream wedding; Kiana Ledé performs ‘Ur Best Friend’ on ‘GMA3’

35:57