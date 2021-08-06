S1E357Friday, August 6, 2021
Congressman makes history by taking paternity leave; The importance of unplugging from social media and digital devices; Cameron Mathison dishes on ‘Sweet Revenge,’ ‘General Hospital’
NR | 08.06.21 | 35:58 | CC
36:07
Thursday, Aug 05, 2021Rep. Ilhan Omar talks eviction moratorium, guaranteed income program; Could New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo face criminal charges?; Sanaa Lathan teases twists and turns in her new thrillerNR
35:56
Wednesday, Aug 04, 2021Head of nation’s largest teachers union talks reopening schools; Randy Fenoli’s tips for planning a dream wedding; Kiana Ledé performs ‘Ur Best Friend’ on ‘GMA3’NR
35:57
Tuesday, Aug 03, 2021Baton Rouge mayor tells residents: 'Go get vaccinated'; The importance of mental health for Olympic athletes; Mike Rowe dishes on his new reality seriesNR
35:57
Monday, Aug 02, 2021Veterans remandates COVID-19 vaccination for front-line workers; ‘Most Frugal Mom in America’ shares her tips for summer savings; Jay Pharoah is not a rom-com guyNR