35:58

Friday, Aug 06, 2021 Congressman makes history by taking paternity leave; The importance of unplugging from social media and digital devices; Cameron Mathison dishes on ‘Sweet Revenge,’ ‘General Hospital’

36:07

Thursday, Aug 05, 2021 Rep. Ilhan Omar talks eviction moratorium, guaranteed income program; Could New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo face criminal charges?; Sanaa Lathan teases twists and turns in her new thriller

35:56

Wednesday, Aug 04, 2021 Head of nation’s largest teachers union talks reopening schools; Randy Fenoli’s tips for planning a dream wedding; Kiana Ledé performs ‘Ur Best Friend’ on ‘GMA3’

35:57

Tuesday, Aug 03, 2021 Baton Rouge mayor tells residents: 'Go get vaccinated'; The importance of mental health for Olympic athletes; Mike Rowe dishes on his new reality series

35:57