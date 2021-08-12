Skip to Content
-
S1E361Thursday, August 12, 2021
Dr. Anthony Fauci says all teachers should be vaccinated; Millennial home ownership on the rise during pandemic; Do these TikTok beauty hacks really work?
NR | 08.12.21 | 35:50 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

33:30
35:27
35:54
35:43
35:12
35:58
36:07
35:56
35:57
35:57
GMA3: What You Need to KnowAugust 2021Thursday, August 12, 2021