S1E361Thursday, August 12, 2021
Dr. Anthony Fauci says all teachers should be vaccinated; Millennial home ownership on the rise during pandemic; Do these TikTok beauty hacks really work?
NR | 08.12.21 | 35:50 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
33:30
Monday, Aug 16, 2021WHO chief scientist details worldwide COVID-19 vaccination efforts; Must-know tips for reaching financial goals; Tainy X Yandel perform ‘Déjà Vu’ on ‘GMA3’NR
35:27
Friday, Aug 13, 2021Meet the 1st African American to lead the USDA Forest Service; Podiatrist’s secrets to maintaining healthy feet; Crowded House performs ‘Playing With Fire’ on ‘GMA3’NR
35:54
Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021Miami mayor says mask mandate decision should be up to local officials; How to take the fear out of FOMO; Sinqua Walls dishes on new romantic series ‘Resort to Love’NR
35:43
Tuesday, Aug 10, 2021California battling new phase of COVID-19 crisis; What you need to know about freezing your eggs; Will.i.am talks Global Citizen Live lineupNR
35:12
Monday, Aug 09, 2021Louisiana governor responds to ‘troubling’ new COVID-19 delta surge; Tips for managing the child tax credit; Darren Barnet dishes on ‘Never Have I Ever’NR
35:58
Friday, Aug 06, 2021Congressman makes history by taking paternity leave; The importance of unplugging from social media and digital devices; Cameron Mathison dishes on ‘Sweet Revenge,’ ‘General Hospital’NR
36:07
Thursday, Aug 05, 2021Rep. Ilhan Omar talks eviction moratorium, guaranteed income program; Could New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo face criminal charges?; Sanaa Lathan teases twists and turns in her new thrillerNR
35:56
Wednesday, Aug 04, 2021Head of nation’s largest teachers union talks reopening schools; Randy Fenoli’s tips for planning a dream wedding; Kiana Ledé performs ‘Ur Best Friend’ on ‘GMA3’NR
35:57
Tuesday, Aug 03, 2021Baton Rouge mayor tells residents: 'Go get vaccinated'; The importance of mental health for Olympic athletes; Mike Rowe dishes on his new reality seriesNR
35:57
Monday, Aug 02, 2021Veterans remandates COVID-19 vaccination for front-line workers; ‘Most Frugal Mom in America’ shares her tips for summer savings; Jay Pharoah is not a rom-com guyNR