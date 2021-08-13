Skip to Content
S1E362Friday, August 13, 2021
Meet the 1st African American to lead the USDA Forest Service; Podiatrist’s secrets to maintaining healthy feet; Crowded House performs ‘Playing With Fire’ on ‘GMA3’
NR | 08.13.21 | 35:27 | CC

GMA3: What You Need to KnowAugust 2021Friday, August 13, 2021