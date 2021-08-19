Skip to Content
-
S1E366Thursday, August 19, 2021
Rep. John Katko criticizes Biden administration’s handling of Afghanistan; How to reinvent yourself for fall; Local restaurant owner surprises community with unexpected donation
NR | 08.19.21 | 35:57 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

NEW
35:45
NEW
36:02
NEW
33:30
NEW
35:27
35:50
35:54
35:43
35:12
35:58
36:07
35:56
35:57
35:57
GMA3: What You Need to KnowAugust 2021Thursday, August 19, 2021