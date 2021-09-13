S1E383Monday, September 13, 2021
COVID-19 pediatric cases on the rise in Texas; TLC joins ‘GMA3’; What to know about pet adoptions
NR | 09.13.21 | 36:02 | CC
35:43
Friday, Sep 10, 2021Never forget; Remembering 9/11; An emotional ending to a three thousand mile cross country bike rideNR
35:52
Thursday, Sep 09, 20219/11: Never forgotten; Strangers' friendship born out of kindness; Remy Ma talks about her new true crime seriesNR
35:42
Wednesday, Sep 08, 2021FDNY chief shares his 9/11 response story; The women of 9/11; Boxing legend Evander Holyfield returns to the ringNR
35:57
Tuesday, Sep 07, 2021What’s 1st on Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin’s to-do list?; How 1 family is honoring their life-changing loss by making music; Actor Kofi Siriboe dishes on new season of ‘Queen Sugar’NR
35:34
Monday, Sep 06, 2021A look into season 2 of the Hulu series 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga'; The history behind Labor Day; Is the flu season going to be worse because last year's was so mild?NR
35:16
Friday, Sep 03, 2021Sen. Gillibrand on Texas abortion law: ‘What happened ... is unconscionable’; How to be a ‘boundary boss’; Simu Liu dishes on Marvel’s 1st Asian superhero movieNR
34:21
Thursday, Sep 02, 2021What you need to know about Labor Day travel; What every pet owner needs to know right now; Country music star Gabby Barrett on ‘GMA3’NR
35:12
Wednesday, Sep 01, 2021Sen. Ernst on Afghanistan withdrawal: 'I’m very disappointed'; What does it mean to be Muslim in America?; Bastille performs ‘Thelma and Louise’ on ‘GMA3’NR