S1E387Friday, September 17, 2021
DC, on high alert as it prepares for rally supporting Jan. 6 insurrectionists; What we know about the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot; 'Game of Thrones' actor stars in AMC Plus's new series 'Kin'
GMA3: What You Need to KnowSeptember 2021Friday, September 17, 2021