35:11

Friday, Oct 08, 2021 Crisis at the border; The power of song; 'Cake Boss' recovery

35:57

Thursday, Oct 07, 2021 Cyber safety; New strategies for keeping your family safe online; 'Freestyle love supreme'

35:37

Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021 'Build Back Better'; 'Black girls must die exhausted'; Special K-Pop performance

35:57

Tuesday, Oct 05, 2021 Pfizer vaccine for young children; Yang registers as independent, forms Forward party; Legendary comedian George Wallace talks new book

35:52

Monday, Oct 04, 2021 'Baby Roe' speaks out; Money management with Mark Cuban; Nelly reflects on receiving BET's 'I am Hip Hop' award

35:57