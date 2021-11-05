S2E35Friday, November 5, 2021
International flights to US increasing 338%; Climate activist creates platform for youth to combat climate change; Country sensation Darius Rucker talks new theater tour
NR | 11.05.21 | 35:58 | CC
35:47
Thursday, Nov 04, 2021How to combat the climate catastrophe; In the name of women; Dominican superstar talks ‘Everybody loves Natti’NR
35:47
Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021Georgia secretary of state on his new book, ‘Integrity Counts’; ‘Sopranos’ stars dish on new book based on iconic TV series; ‘Christmas vs. The Walters’NR
35:45
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021All eyes on close governor’s race in Virginia; Honoring lost loved ones on Dia de los Muertos; Retired FBI employee becomes school bus driverNR
35:47
Monday, Nov 01, 2021Climate crisis: Saving tomorrow; Virginia governor’s race heats up on eve of election; Iconic 80s TV series ‘highway to heaven’ gets rebootNR