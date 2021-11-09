Skip to Content
-
S2E37Tuesday, November 9, 2021
State lawmakers elect Dearborn’s 1st Arab American mayor; ‘Don’t choose extinction’; Will Smith gets candid in new memoir, ‘Will’
NR | 11.09.21 | 35:57 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

35:42
35:58
35:47
35:47
35:45
35:47
GMA3: What You Need to KnowNovember 2021Tuesday, November 9, 2021