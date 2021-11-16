S2E42Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Food insecurity in America; Annie Leibovitz talks ‘Wonderland’; Actor Alan Ruck dishes on 3rd season of ‘Succession’
NR | 11.16.21 | 35:57 | CC
35:58
Monday, Nov 15, 2021Explaining the supply-chain problem at the ports; Stock tips for starters; Broadcaster debuts NHL sportswear line for womenNR
35:22
Friday, Nov 12, 2021Judge in Ahmaud Arbery murder trial acknowledges 'intentional discrimination'; How penguins are being affected by climate change in Antarctica; ‘An Ice Wine Christmas’NR
35:31
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021Honoring heroes: ‘They Called Us Lucky’; Actress Marisol Nichols on flight to eradicate human trafficking; Honoring the godfather of go-goNR
34:51
Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021Climate change and national security; ‘When can I expect authorization for my 2-year-old to get the vaccine?’; Country music band Old Dominion performs ‘No hard feelings’NR
35:57
Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021State lawmakers elect Dearborn’s 1st Arab American mayor; ‘Don’t choose extinction’; Will Smith gets candid in new memoir, ‘Will’NR
35:42
Monday, Nov 08, 2021$1-trillion victory; Deadly concert stampede; Turkey trot prepNR
35:58
Friday, Nov 05, 2021International flights to US increasing 338%; Climate activist creates platform for youth to combat climate change; Country sensation Darius Rucker talks new theater tourNR
35:47
Thursday, Nov 04, 2021How to combat the climate catastrophe; In the name of women; Dominican superstar talks ‘Everybody loves Natti’NR
35:47
Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021Georgia secretary of state on his new book, ‘Integrity Counts’; ‘Sopranos’ stars dish on new book based on iconic TV series; ‘Christmas vs. The Walters’NR
35:45
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021All eyes on close governor’s race in Virginia; Honoring lost loved ones on Dia de los Muertos; Retired FBI employee becomes school bus driverNR
35:47
Monday, Nov 01, 2021Climate crisis: Saving tomorrow; Virginia governor’s race heats up on eve of election; Iconic 80s TV series ‘highway to heaven’ gets rebootNR